SCR to run 2 special trains to clear summer rush

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:32 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run two special trains between Kacheguda-Tirupati-Kacheguda.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Train No. 07297 Kacheguda – Tirupati will depart at 10.20 pm on May 11 and arrive at 11 am the next day and Train N o. 07298 Tirupati – Kacheguda will depart at 3 pm on May 12 and arrive at 4 am the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

These trains consists of First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches, the release added.

