SCR to run 22 additional Sabarimala special trains

The South Central Railway will also run a special train Vijayawada – Kottayam and Kottayam – Vijayawada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to run 22 additional Sabarimala special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, Train No. 07141 Secunderabad – Kollam will depart on December 8 and January 12 and 19, 2024, at 3 pm and arrive the next day at 7.30 pm. In the return direction, Train No. 07142 Kollam – Secunderabad will depart on December 9 and January 13 and 20, 2024, at 11 pm and arrive the next day at 4.30 am.

Enroute, the special train will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Sriramnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet, Koduru, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Alwaye, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera and Kayankulam stations, in both the directions.

These special trains consist of First AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class, a press release said.

The SCR will also run a special train Vijayawada – Kottayam and Kottayam – Vijayawada.