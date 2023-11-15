Hyderabad: 4,200 direct beneficiaries embrace business opportunities via OSOP stalls

To promote local products by providing a market and creating additional income opportunities for the marginalized sections of society, ‘One Station One Product’ scheme was launched by the Ministry of Railway.

Published Date - 05:45 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: As many as 4,200 direct beneficiaries have availed business opportunities through the 120 ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) stalls across the South Central Railway (SCR) zone until now. Of this, 1,435 beneficiaries are from Telangana.

Starting with six railway stations across SCR, there has been enormous response from the local populace and now, ‘One station One Product’ Stalls are being operated at 109 railway stations with 120 stalls.

In Telangana, 33 railway stations including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Warangal, Nizamabad, Gadwal etc., are covered with 41 stalls giving a major boost to livelihood and welfare of local artisans.

Some of the products include handlooms by local weavers such as traditional Narayanpet, Gadwal and Pochampalli sarees, millet based food products, TSCO handlooms, Bhadrachalam bamboo crafts, temple deity idols, forest collections, handicrafts, Nirmal toys, local delicacies etc.

Railway officials said the allotment of stall is done to all applicants by tendering process, who meets the objectives of the scheme on rotation basis by draw of lots at stations.

The products category would be indigenous to that place and could include artefacts, handicrafts, textiles and handlooms, toys, leather products, traditional instruments, garments, gems and jewellery., made by local artisans, weavers, craftsmen.