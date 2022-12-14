| Scr To Run One Way Special Trains Between Various Destinations

SCR to run one-way special trains between various destinations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:27 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate one-way special trains between various destinations.

These special trains include the Patna – Secunderabad special running on December 15, Barauni – Hyderabad running on December 16 and Muzaffarpur – SMVT running on December 17.

The special trains will consist of First AC cum Second AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, the SCR said.