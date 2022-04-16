| Scr To Run Special Train From Secunderabad To Tirupati On April 18

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during holidays, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run a special train from Secunderabad to Tirupati on April 18.

The Train No. 07588 Secunderabad-Tirupati will depart at 6.10 pm on April 18 and arrive at 7.10 am the next day.

Enroute, this special train will stop at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Shankarpalli, Vikarabad, Chittapur, Raichur, Mantralayam Rd, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet, Koduru and Renigunta stations. The train will consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches, according to a press release issued by the SCR.

