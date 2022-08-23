SCR to run special trains between Hyderabad, Tirupati and Nagarsol

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) is running special trains between Hyderabad-Tirupati-Hyderabad.

Accordingly, Train No.07691 Hyderabad-Tirupati will depart at 7 pm on August 26 and arrive the next day at 7 am. Similarly, Train No.07692 Tirupati-Hyderabad will depart at 9.55 pm on August 27 and arrive the next day at 10.10 am.

En-route, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions. These trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Hyderabad – Nagarsol – Hyderabad Special Trains

The South Central Railway (SCR) is also running special trains between Hyderabad – Nagarsol – Hyderabad.

Accordingly Train No.07089 Hyderabad-Nagarsol will depart at 7 pm on August 24 and arrive the next day at 9.25 am. Similarly, Train No.07090 Nagarsol-Hyderabad will depart at 10 pm on August 25 and arrive the next day at 1 pm.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad, Bidar, Bhalki, Udgir, Latur Rd, Parli, Gangakher, Parbhani, Selu, Partur, Jalna and Aurangabad stations in both the directions. These trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.