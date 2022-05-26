SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:27 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad.

According to a press release, the schedule for these special trains include Train No.

02764 Secunderabad-Tirupati departing at 6.40 pm on Saturdays i.e., June 4, 11, 18 and 25, and arrive at 6.45 am the next day. Train No. 02763 Tirupati-Secunderabad will depart at 5 pm on Sundays i.e., June 5, 12, 19 and 26, and arrive at 5.45 am the next day.

Train No.02764 Secunderabad-Tirupati Special will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations and Train No.02763 Tirupati-Secunderabad Special will halt at Renigunta, Sri Kalahasti, Venkatagiri, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet and Jangaon stations.

The special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class Coaches, the press release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .