| Scr To Run Special Trains In View Of Dasara Diwali Festivals

SCR to run special trains in view of Dasara, Diwali festivals

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced running 48 special trains between various destinations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 08:04 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced running 48 special trains between various destinations in view of the forthcoming Dasara, Diwali and Chhat festivals.

Accordingly, Kacheguda – Tirupati (07653) service will run between October 10 and November 11

Tirupati – Kacheguda (07654) will run between October 11 and November 15

Secunderabad – Nagarsol (07517) will run between October 9 and November 6.

Nagarsol – Secunderabad (07518) service will run between October 10 and November 7

Kakinada Town – Secunderabad (07122) will run between October 7 and November 4

Secunderabad – Kakinada Town (07188) will run between October 8 and November 5.

These special trains consist of First AC cum 2AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, SCR said in a press release.