SCR to run special trains in view of Dasara, Diwali festivals

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced running 48 special trains between various destinations in view of the forthcoming Dasara, Diwali and Chhat festivals.
Accordingly, Kacheguda – Tirupati (07653) service will run between October 10 and November 11
Tirupati – Kacheguda (07654) will run between October 11 and November 15
Secunderabad – Nagarsol (07517) will run between October 9 and November 6.
Nagarsol – Secunderabad (07518) service will run between October 10 and November 7
Kakinada Town – Secunderabad (07122) will run between October 7 and November 4
Secunderabad – Kakinada Town (07188) will run between October 8 and November 5.
These special trains consist of First AC cum 2AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, SCR said in a press release.