SCR to run special trains to clear extra rush on these routes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:48 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush, South Central Railway will be running one-way special trains between various destinations.

Train No 02792 departing from Pt. DD Upadhyaya station on June 20 at 6 am will reach Secunderabad at 11.30 am the next day and enroute, it will stop at Varanasi, Prayagraj Jn, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Sevagram, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Ramagundam, and Kazipet stations.

Cancelled:

Meanwhile, the SCR cancelled, rescheduled, and diverted some services on Sunday.

The cancelled trains include Train No. 12295 (KSR Bengaluru – Danapur), 12296 (Danapur – KSR Bengaluru), 22354 (SVMT Bengaluru – Patna), 12792 (Danapur – Secunderabad), 12389 (Gaya – Chennai Central), 17006 (Raxaul – Hyderabad).

Train No. 18045 (Shalimar – Hyderabad) which was cancelled earlier is now restored.