SCR to run specials from twin cities

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during Sankranti, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad – Narsapur, Kacheguda – Chittoor and Secunderabad – Kakinada Town.

Accordingly, Train No 07440 Secunderabad – Narsapur special train (January 10, 11, 14, 15) will depart Secunderabad at 8.30 pm and arrive Narsapur at 5.40 am on the next day. In the return direction, special train will depart Narsapur at 8 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 6.05 am on the next day.

Train No 02797 Kacheguda – Chittoor special train (January 11, 12, 15, 16) will depart Kacheguda at 8.05 pm and arrive Chittoor at 8.55 am on the next day. In the return direction, special train will depart Chittoor at 5.30 pm and arrive Kacheguda at 6.20 am on the next day.

Train No 02797 Kacheguda – Chittoor special train (January 8 – 19) will depart Kacheguda at 8.05 pm and arrive Chittoor at 8.55 am on the next day. In the return direction, special train will depart Chittoor at 5.30 pm and arrive Kacheguda at 6.20 am on the next day.

