SCR zone RPF rescues 100 children under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’ in June

Under ‘Operation Yatri Suraksha’, the RPF arrested 38 offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs.20.63 lakh with registration of 45 cases against them during the month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 08:06 PM

Under ‘Operation Yatri Suraksha’, the RPF arrested 38 offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs.20.63 lakh with registration of 45 cases against them during the month.

Hyderabad: During the month of June, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the South Central Railway (SCR) zone rescued 100 children including 14 girls who were either missing or were separated from their families, under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’.

Under ‘Operation Yatri Suraksha’, the RPF arrested 38 offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs.20.63 lakh with registration of 45 cases against them during the month.

Likewise, under ‘Operation Amanat’, RPF personnel provided help in securing more than 193 belongings of passengers valued more than Rs.50 lakh and handed them over to rightful owners.

To curb narcotic smuggling through railways, marijuana valued more than Rs.71 lakh was seized and 12 persons were arrested under ‘Operation Narcos’. The RPF personnel under ‘Operation AAHT’ rescued 27 boys and one girl from the clutches of 18 human traffickers.

Under ‘Operation Jeevan Raksha’, officials saved the life of one male passenger who accidentally could have slipped and fallen under the moving train while under ‘Operation Satark’, liquor worth Rs.88, 090 being smuggled through trains were seized and two persons were arrested and handed over to the Excise Department officials.

The RPF personnel also caught 12 touts and seized 51 live tickets valued at Rs.1.2 lakh under ‘Operation Upalabdh’ while as part of ‘Operation Rail Suraksha’, 52 cases were booked in connection with railway stolen property and material worth Rs.3.8 lakh was recovered.