Scrap cess on fuel, KTR asks Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:53 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

File Photo: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Making light of the BJP leaders claims on fuel price reductions and demands to the State government to slash VAT, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said it was Central Government, which was responsible for rising fuel prices.

He further suggested that if the ‘cess’ was scrapped, fuel prices would automatically fall down to the prices prevailing in 2014.

Citing the reduction in fuel prices by Central government, State BJP leaders demanded the State government to reduce VAT on fuel prices.

Countering those demands, the Industries Minister shared a comparative graphical image of crude and fuel prices before Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge and thereafter, via Twitter.

The Minister tweeted “Crude oil prices in May 2014 & now in May 2022 are almost the same. Yet petrol was Rs.70 per litre then & it is Rs.120 now. Telangana VAT has remained UNCHANGED. So what & who caused price rise & who is responsible?(sic),”

❇️ Crude oil prices in May 2014 & now in May 2022 are almost the same Yet petrol was ₹70 per litre then & ₹120 now ❇️ Telangana VAT has remained UNCHANGED So what & who caused price rise & who is responsible? 👇 pic.twitter.com/PizCtRu034 — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 22, 2022

The Minister further tweeted, “Special Additional Excise duty, Road & Infrastructure Cess & Agriculture & Infrastructure Development Cess. All unilaterally imposed by union Government are responsible for hike. Revenues from the above are NOT shared with States. If CESS are scrapped, Fuel prices will be at 2014 level(sic),”

Special Additional Excise duty, Road & Infrastructure Cess & Agriculture & Infrastructure Development Cess All unilaterally imposed by Union Govt are responsible for hike Revenues from above are NOT shared with states If 👆CESS are scrapped, Fuel prices will be at 2014 level — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 22, 2022

