SCR’s freight revenue crosses Rs 10,000 crore mark

The major commodity of freight loading is coal, contributing more than 50 per cent of the total loading, while cement contributes to 26 per cent of loading.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:22 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: The freight operations of South Central Railway Zone have reached yet another milestone during the current financial year by recording Rs 10,000 crore revenue. This has happened in just 9 months 16 days, which is the fastest one by the zone since its inception.

Earlier, the freight revenue of Rs 10,000 crore was achieved in 343 days on March 9 2019. The freight segment has been continuously performing well and a few days ago, SCR has crossed 100 million tonnes loading mark, a press release said.

The major commodity of freight loading is coal, contributing more than 50 per cent of the total loading, while cement contributes to 26 per cent of loading. Around 11 per cent of the loading is put in by food grains and fertilizers together, while the rest is by the other goods.

Singareni Collieries is the major freight customer for SCR which is transporting coal mainly to thermal power plants and cement plants. The loading of food grains and fertilizers has also considerably increased since Covid lockdown and is helpful in balancing the food supply chain across the country, the press release added.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway said the way the freight loading is being carried out, the zone is set to scale new heights in that segment.