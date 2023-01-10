SCR surpasses 100 Million Tonnes of freight loading

South Central Railway had loaded a record 100.236 MTs, which is around 11.5 MTs more compared to same period last year

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:52 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has surpassed the crucial milestone of loading more than 100 Million Tonnes (MTs) of freight in the current financial year on January 9, 2023. The zone had loaded a record 100.236 MTs, which is around 11.5 MTs more compared to same period last year.

This was also the fastest time achieved by the zone to surpass 100 MTs in freight loading, achieving the milestone in 284 days compared to the previous best of 306 days achieved during the year 2018-19. SCR officials said the freight earnings of SCR also reached to a new height of Rs 9,755 crore and these earnings registered a healthy growth of around 24 per cent more revenue compared to previous financial year’s freight revenue of Rs 7,870 crore.

Also Read Telangana: SCR bags four awards for energy conservation