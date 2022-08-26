Searching for job? DEET is here to help you

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Company: HiCare
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Salary: Rs 11,000 ESI & PF Incentives Referral Amount of Petrol Conveyance
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri (Secunderabad), Kukatpally
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in
Company: HiCare
Position: Territory Sales Managers
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills Required: Planning & Forecasting, Identifying Potential Customers, Presentation & Communication Skills, Negotiation Skills & Comfortable with Technology (CRM)
Experience: 1 to 3 Years in B2B & SME Sales
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in
Company: HiCare
Position: Technical Support Executive
Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture
Skills Required: Good Communication, Process orientation, People management, Knowledge of Pest control Industry
Experience: Fresher or 1-year exp in pest control services
It’s a field job, Bike & License mandatory
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in
Company: HiCare
Position: Key Accounts Managers
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills Required: Planning & Forecasting, Identifying Potential Customers, Presentation & Communication Skills, Negotiation Skills, Comfortable with Technology (CRM)
Experience: 2 to 5 Years in B2B & SME Sales
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in
Company: LIC India
Job Role: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 yrs
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Interested candidates kindly contact 8639244807
Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs13,000/month PF & ESI
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
Company: SantaIndia
Position: Tele – callers or Retention Executive
Salary: Upto 13k to 15k (In hand) Pf ESIC Incentives
Qualification: 12th pass or above
Freshers can apply
Gender: Male / Female
Contact: 9811025640
Company: paradigmIT
Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 year of any B2B Sales, Enterprise sales, Field sales required
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 27,050/month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
Company: SantaIndia
Position: Field Support Engineer
Hiring for reputed Broadband Company
Freshers/Experienced Male candidates required from Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad location only
Education: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000 PF ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
Company: SantaIndia
Position: Sr. Sales Executive
Hiring for reputed Telecom Company – (Vodafone Idea Limited Process)
Location: All Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th Or Any Graduate
Salary: Rs 20k – 23k in hand
Note: Freshers willing to work in field with good personality can also apply
Contact: 9811025640
Company: PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)
Salary: up to 4L Benefits
Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
Company: Suvusion Holdings Pvt Ltd
Position: Relationship Manager
Experience: 0-1 Year
Salary: Rs 12,000 – 15,000/month Incentives Allowances
Qualification: 10th and above
Location: Work from Home
Job Description: Calling customers and explain them about ffreedom app and make them to take ffreedom app subscriptions
Contact: 9398089430
Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC and above
Salary: Rs 11,880 take home ESIC PF yearly Bonus
Age: 18-28 yrs
Locations- Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Company: VTekis Consultancy
Job Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process
Job Designation: Voice & Chat Process
No. of Openings: 2,000
Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years
Work Location:
• Hyderabad: Uppal & Hitech City
• Bangalore: Kadubeesanahalli, Marathahalli
Eligibility Criteria: Minimum Qualification: Candidate should have completed 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years
of diploma from a recognized university
Salary: Rs 13,000- Rs 30,000/- NTH
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388
Company: Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any Graduate
Working Days: 5 days’ work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs 9 Lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
Company: OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.
Title: Project Manager
Minimum Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture
Salary: As per the company norms
Experience: 2-4 years
Vacancies: 15
Location: AP & Telangana
Contact: 9652867807
Company: ARK FINSERV
Position: Telecallers 50
Qualification: Minimum inter
Salary: Best in industry
Skills: minimum knowledge of system
Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Job description: Banking Recovery, all types of recovery, Outbound process.
Contact: 9493083018
Company: KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass.
Salary: Rs 1L-2L/ annum
JD: Candidates has to sell and deal with the customers in the KS Bakers outlets
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Company: Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Rs15,000 – Rs25,000 Incentives
Location: Nagole, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)
Company: Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to 20,000 Incentives
Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secundrabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Company: Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
Title: Service technician
Minimum Qualification: not required
Salary: Rs11k above incentives
Experience: not required
Skills required: non
Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Panjagutta, Kondapur
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Company name: SHRIRAM LIFE INSURANCE
Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job Description:
Support Organisation in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, etc.
Managing Attendance , Statutory Compliance & Mediclaim’s
Preparing & Updating Mis reports related to HR Activities
Responsible for Employee Employment & Employee Relation Activities
No. Of Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942
Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
Company: Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location- Hyderabad
Male and Female Both Can Apply
Good Communication Skills required,
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
Company: HiCare
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC / Inter
Salary: Rs11k/month ESI&PF Incentives Referal Amount Petrol Conveyance.
Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri(Secunderabad), Kukatpally
Bike & License mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352
Company name: Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise, Hyderabad
No. Of Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Company name: Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise, Hyderabad
No. Of Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Company name: iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
No. Of Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
Company name: iMark Developers
Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails.)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Location: Hyderabad
No. Of Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
Company: Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduates or degree Hindi & English – Fluency must
Bike & License – Must
Salary range: Rs 18K- 27K
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Company: Max-Retail Ltd
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 Years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact Mail ID: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in
Company: Lifestyle International
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 Years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: AP & Telangana
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9032227630
