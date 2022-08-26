| Searching For Job Deet Is Here To Help You

Searching for job? DEET is here to help you

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:48 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice every day.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs. Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready?

Also Read Know the Indian Constitution well

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key. With Workruit Resume Builder you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume. It is that easy. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Company: HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Qualification: SSC/Intermediate

Salary: Rs 11,000 ESI & PF Incentives Referral Amount of Petrol Conveyance

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri (Secunderabad), Kukatpally

Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

Company: HiCare

Position: Territory Sales Managers

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills Required: Planning & Forecasting, Identifying Potential Customers, Presentation & Communication Skills, Negotiation Skills & Comfortable with Technology (CRM)

Experience: 1 to 3 Years in B2B & SME Sales

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

Company: HiCare

Position: Technical Support Executive

Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture

Skills Required: Good Communication, Process orientation, People management, Knowledge of Pest control Industry

Experience: Fresher or 1-year exp in pest control services

It’s a field job, Bike & License mandatory

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

Company: HiCare

Position: Key Accounts Managers

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills Required: Planning & Forecasting, Identifying Potential Customers, Presentation & Communication Skills, Negotiation Skills, Comfortable with Technology (CRM)

Experience: 2 to 5 Years in B2B & SME Sales

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

Company: LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 yrs

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Interested candidates kindly contact 8639244807

Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs13,000/month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

Company: SantaIndia

Position: Tele – callers or Retention Executive

Salary: Upto 13k to 15k (In hand) Pf ESIC Incentives

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Freshers can apply

Gender: Male / Female

Contact: 9811025640

Company: paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 year of any B2B Sales, Enterprise sales, Field sales required

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 27,050/month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

Company: SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer

Hiring for reputed Broadband Company

Freshers/Experienced Male candidates required from Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad location only

Education: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000 PF ESI

CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

Company: SantaIndia

Position: Sr. Sales Executive

Hiring for reputed Telecom Company – (Vodafone Idea Limited Process)

Location: All Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th Or Any Graduate

Salary: Rs 20k – 23k in hand

Note: Freshers willing to work in field with good personality can also apply

Contact: 9811025640

Company: PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)

Salary: up to 4L Benefits

Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Company: Suvusion Holdings Pvt Ltd

Position: Relationship Manager

Experience: 0-1 Year

Salary: Rs 12,000 – 15,000/month Incentives Allowances

Qualification: 10th and above

Location: Work from Home

Job Description: Calling customers and explain them about ffreedom app and make them to take ffreedom app subscriptions

Contact: 9398089430

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC and above

Salary: Rs 11,880 take home ESIC PF yearly Bonus

Age: 18-28 yrs

Locations- Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Company: VTekis Consultancy

Job Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process

Job Designation: Voice & Chat Process

No. of Openings: 2,000

Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years

Work Location:

• Hyderabad: Uppal & Hitech City

• Bangalore: Kadubeesanahalli, Marathahalli

Eligibility Criteria: Minimum Qualification: Candidate should have completed 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years

of diploma from a recognized university

Salary: Rs 13,000- Rs 30,000/- NTH

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

Company: Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any Graduate

Working Days: 5 days’ work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)

Salary: Up to Rs 9 Lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

Company: OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.

Title: Project Manager

Minimum Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture

Salary: As per the company norms

Experience: 2-4 years

Vacancies: 15

Location: AP & Telangana

Contact: 9652867807

Company: ARK FINSERV

Position: Telecallers 50

Qualification: Minimum inter

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: minimum knowledge of system

Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking Recovery, all types of recovery, Outbound process.

Contact: 9493083018

Company: KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass.

Salary: Rs 1L-2L/ annum

JD: Candidates has to sell and deal with the customers in the KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Company: Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Rs15,000 – Rs25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)

Company: Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to 20,000 Incentives

Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secundrabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Company: Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Title: Service technician

Minimum Qualification: not required

Salary: Rs11k above incentives

Experience: not required

Skills required: non

Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Panjagutta, Kondapur

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Company name: SHRIRAM LIFE INSURANCE

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job Description:

Support Organisation in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, etc.

Managing Attendance , Statutory Compliance & Mediclaim’s

Preparing & Updating Mis reports related to HR Activities

Responsible for Employee Employment & Employee Relation Activities

No. Of Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942

Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Company: Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.

Location- Hyderabad

Male and Female Both Can Apply

Good Communication Skills required,

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Company: HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC / Inter

Salary: Rs11k/month ESI&PF Incentives Referal Amount Petrol Conveyance.

Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri(Secunderabad), Kukatpally

Bike & License mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

Company name: Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise, Hyderabad

No. Of Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Company name: Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise, Hyderabad

No. Of Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Company name: iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.

Location: Hyderabad

No. Of Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Company name: iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails.)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Location: Hyderabad

No. Of Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Company: Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduates or degree Hindi & English – Fluency must

Bike & License – Must

Salary range: Rs 18K- 27K

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Company: Max-Retail Ltd

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 Years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact Mail ID: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in

Company: Lifestyle International

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 Years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: AP & Telangana

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9032227630

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com