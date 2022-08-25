Know the Indian Constitution well

Hyderabad: Policies, government and governance constitute a major part of current affairs topic.

These practice questions focusing on modern Indian polity will aid aspirants to better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

Consider the following statements about Tana Bhagat movement:

1. Tana Bhagat is a tribal community mainly found in Maharashtra

2. They opposed Gandhiji’s ideologies of nonviolent resistance

3. The movement was anti-Zamindari movement

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) 1 & 2 Only b) 3 Only c) 2 & 3 Only d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: b

Consider the following statements:

1. Newspaper National Herald was established by Jawaharlal Nehru

2. Jai Hind was title of an editorial which announced India’s freedom in this newspaper

Which among the above statements is/ are correct?

a) Only 1 is correct b) Only 2 is correct

c) Both 1 & 2 are correct d) Neither 1 nor 2 is correct

Ans: a

Who among the Odisha leaders took part in the Great revolt of 1857?

a) Surendra Sai b) Chakhi Khuntia

c) Ramakrushna Samanta Singhar d) All of the above

Ans: d

What was the main objective of the Dutch company to come to India?

a) Expansion of Empire

b) Trading

c) Plundering of wealth

d) Proselytising

Ans: b

A factory at Pulicat was set up by Dutch in which year?

a) 1520 b) 1610 c) 1615 d) 1039

Ans: b

The reports of the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India relating to the accounts of the States are submitted to which among the following?

a) The President b) The Governor

c) The Parliament d) The Chief Minister

Ans: d

Which among the following articles of Constitution of India abolishes untouchability?

a) Article 15 b) Article 16 c) Article 17 d) Article 18

Ans: c

Who among the following is the Supreme Commander of Indian armed forces?

a) President of India b) Vice-President of India

c) Prime Minister of India d) Defence Minister of India

Ans: a

Who makes the Electoral College for election of the Vice-President of India?

a) Only members of Parliament

b) Members of Parliament & members of Legislative Assemblies

c) Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies and Members of Legislative Councils

d) Members of Rajya Sabha only

Ans: a

Which among the following is true regarding amendments of the Constitution with provisions which affect the federal character of the Constitution?

a) They can be amended by a simple majority

b) They can be amended by a 2/3 majority of both the houses of Parliament

c) They can be amended by not only a 2/3 majority of the parliament but also ratification by at least 1/2 of the States

d) All are correct

Ans: c

Which Article of the Indian Constitution gives an extensive original jurisdiction to the Supreme Court in regard to enforcement of Fundamental Rights?

a) Article 22 b) Article 32 c) Article 35 d) Article 37

Ans: b

Which among the following is a correct statement?

a) USA – Supremacy of the Constitution; Britain – Supremacy of the Parliament

b) Britain – Supremacy of the Constitution; USA – Supremacy of the Parliament

b) Britain & USA – Supremacy of the Constitution

d) Britain & USA – Supremacy of the Parliament

Ans: a

