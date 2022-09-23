Season 2 of Telangana Premier Golf League from September 25

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: The second edition of the Telangana Premier Golf League will be held from September 25 at the Hyderabad Golf Association course in Hyderabad, the organisers announced on Friday.

The league, which will see 16 teams battle it out over five weeks, will culminate on October 30. The league stage will be held in the Hyderabad and the auctions for the teams were held on September 5.

Jayant Tagor, president of Hyderabad Golf Association said the league has helped popularize the game in twin cities as many teams started participating making it a premier event. Vandith Reddy, secretary of HGA, said the second season evoked a lot of response from participating teams.

Dr Mahhe, Chairman of Sreenidhi University, who is the title sponsor, said that the league is special to them as it is close to their mission of combining education and physical fitness. He further revealed that they are planning to establish golf academy in Sreenidh Sports School.

Teams: Sreenidhian Thunderbolts, Team Tee Off, Mahi Masters, Vardhaman Eagle Hunters, Valley Warriors, Devpixel Devils, Team Elegans, Classic Champs, Glendale Golfers, Apollo Cancer Crusaders, Team Labonel, MYK Strikers, Villagio Highlanders, Mysa, Agile’s Dirty Dozen and KLR Kings.