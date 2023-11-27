Hyderabad: Second day of Kalasagaram’s annual festival generates excitement among music lovers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:49 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: The vocal concert by Trichur Brothers (Srikrishna and Ramkumar) at the second day of Kalasagaram’s annual festival at Keyes High School generated a lot of excitement among music lovers in the twin cities.

The concert started with the Daru varnam of Muthiah Bhagavathar “Mathey Malayadhwaja” in Kamas which set the tempo for what was to follow. The second item was a rare krithi in Thodi invoking lord Ganesha a composition of Sri Kumara Yathindranadar. They went on to “Niravadhisukhada” in Ravichandrika. Another rare composition of Dhikshithar “Soma Sundareshwaram” in Shudha Vasantha, a Dhira Shankarabharanam Janya was well presented with its emotional intensity.

The brothers took the sahitya “Rama Rama Thyagarja hrtsadhana” for neraval and went to elaborate to bring all the aspects of neraval singing. The raga and swaraprasthara had the nadaswara style of singing which was well enjoyed by the housefull audience.

The filler before RTP was a krithi of Muthiah Bhagavathar “Vanchatonu naa vagalu thelpave” was a neat presentation, the brothers brught out the essence of Karnaranjani. Then came the RTP in Shanmukapriya. This was sent in Kanda Eka thalam. The RTP and the swarakalpana was thoroughtly enjoyed by the packed house and lots of applause. The brothers took Bindumalini, Hamsadhwani, Sindubhairavi and Valaji ragam during the swaraprasthara.

Vishvesh Chandrasekhar provided able support on violin though the violin volume was subdued. Sangeetha Kalasagara Trichur R Mohan was at his best. Dr Nejunam Sankar on Kanjira was also lent good support, the release added.