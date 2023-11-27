Third edition of 24-hour-run held in Hyderabad

Over 600 runners from all across the twin cities and outstation locations have taken part in the third edition of 24-hour-run titled ‘Gaudium Stadium Run-2023’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS) organised its third edition of 24-hour-run titled ‘Gaudium Stadium Run-2023’ from 6 pm on November 25 to 6 pm on November 26.

There were 9 race categories in the event. Team Relay Categories include 12Hour Team Relay- Night Run, 12 Hour Team Relay – Day Run and Solo Run Categories. It was conducted for 24 hours, 12 Hours, and 6 Hours durations. 24 Hours Solo Ultra, 12 Hours Solo Ultra, 6 Hours Ultra and 12 Hours Team Relay were the run categories of the event

Over 600 runners from all across the twin cities and outstation locations have taken part in the race. About 85 teams consisting of 6 runners/team ran in relay sequence for 2 Hours each. The teams had a mandatory male, female mix to participate as a team.

The run were flagged off by K. Kirthi Reddy, Founder Director of Gaudium and CEO of Gaudium Ramakrishna Reddy and Hyderabad Runners president Abhijeet Madnurkar.

Arun Kumar K Secretary and Raghu Peetambaran Treasurer Hyderabad Runners Society were also present to flag off the races and encouraged the runners to excel as a team.

The winning relay teams and solo runners were felicitated by Gaudium management and Hyderabad Runners Society.