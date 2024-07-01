Second flagship store of Qbik launched in Hyderabad

The new store reflects the brand’s essence with its luxurious interiors and sophisticated ambiance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 05:54 PM

Hyderabad: The second flagship store of Qbik, the Indo-fusion fashion designer label founded by Gurinder Singh and Vrinda Sachdev, has been launched at Banjara Hills. The new store spread over 3200 sq ft and panned out between two floors, strives to reflect the brand’s essence with its luxurious interiors and sophisticated ambiance.

The combination of distinctive sensibilities of Vrinda Sachadev and Gurinder Singh forms the core DNA of Qbik. The brand lays a sharp focus on fits and silhouettes. Qbik’s elemental design signature seeks inspiration in the shapes and textures found in nature,” a press release said.

The visitors were treated to an exclusive preview of Qbik’s collections, showcasing a range of exquisite pieces from gilets and underwire bralette blouses, lehengas etc, exemplifying the brand’s signature blend of intricate Indian craftsmanship with contemporary fashion sensibilities, a press release said.

The launch drew a constellation of Hyderabad’s elite including noted entrepreneur, Pinky Reddy, actor Sobhita Dhulipala, noted film producer, Elahe Hiptoola, noted business woman, Sudha Reddy and several others.