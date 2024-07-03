| Man Who Fled With Breathalyzer In Hyderabad Nabbed Device Recovered From Him

When a traffic policeman approached his Swift Dzire car and was conducting the breath test, Sravan snatched the breathalyzer and just sped away.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 03:11 PM

Hyderabad: A man who drove away with an alcohol breathalyzer from the cops has been arrested. The police also successfully recovered the machine.

A 27 year-old cab driver, K. Sravan Kumar alias Sunny was stopped by the police during a drunk driving check at New Bowenpally in the city on June 26. When a traffic policeman approached his Swift Dzire car and was conducting the breath test, Sravan snatched the breathalyzer and just sped away.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, S. Rashmi Perumal, on Wednesday said that “while BAS was being conducted on driver of the vehicle Kothaplli Sravan Kumar @ Sunny, all of sudden he pushed the police officer on duty and snatched the breath analyser forcibly and he further sped away with his car.”

A case was registered in Cr no 409/2024 U/s 353, 356, 379 IPC at Bowenpally police station for the same. The Bowenpally police traced the suspect and apprehended him and recovered the alcohol breath analyser machine along with the car which was used in the commission of offence.

The police advised the citizens to cooperate with police authorities during drunk and drive checking and other such initiatives taken up to ensure safer society for all.