Section 30 of Police Act enforced in Khammam

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Khammam: Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqubal informed that Section 30 of Police Act would be in force under the Khammam Commissionerate till March 25.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said as part of maintaining law and order Section 30 was being enforced. No rallies or meetings could be organised without prior permission. Leaders of political parties and associations should cooperate with the police.

Serious action would be taken against those involved in unauthorised use of loud speakers and sound boxes, moving with lethal weapons and possession of dangerous tools with malicious intentions or spreading provocative comments on social media to disturb the peace, he warned.

