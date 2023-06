Secunderabad-Manmad Ajanta Express rescheduled on Saturday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:45 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: Due to the late running of its pairing train, the Secunderabad – Manmad Ajanta Express (17064) train scheduled to depart Secunderabad railway station at 6.50 pm on June 10, has been rescheduled to depart at 4.50 am on June 11.

Railway officials requested citizens to make note of the change in the schedule and plan their travel accordingly.