Trains cancelled, rescheduled due to non-interlocking works in Secunderabad division

Certain trains were either cancelled or partially cancelled or diverted due to non-interlocking works in Secunderabad division

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:04 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works between Bisugir Sharif – Potkapalli stations in Secunderabad division, certain trains were either cancelled or partially cancelled or diverted.

The trains cancelled are Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar running between Decmber 23 to 26, Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad, Kazipet – Sirpur Town, Balharsha – Kazipet, Hyderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad running between December 24 to 27, Kazipet – Balharshah and Balharshah-Kazipet between December 23 to 27.

Partially cancelled services are Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad running between December 24 to 27.

While trains between Secunderabad-Danapur running on December 23, 26 and 27 are diverted and the train rescheduled include Secunderabad – Danapur running on December 24.