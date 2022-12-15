Departure timings of Aurangabad – Hyderabad train rescheduled

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Due to the traffic block between Karmad – Badnapur stations in Mudkhed – Manmad section of Nanded division, the departure timings of Aurangabad – Hyderabad (17650) train to run between December 17 to 31 and January 3 to 7, 2023 have been rescheduled. Against the scheduled departure at 4.15 pm, the service has been rescheduled to 6.50 pm.

The railway officials requested citizens to make a note in the change in timings and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.