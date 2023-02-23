SCR plans to set up EV charging stations in Secunderabad division

By C. Romeo Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 23 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As part of generating income from the unused and vacant lands, the South Central Railway (SCR) is planning to set up new EV (Electric Vehicle) charging stations across various locations in Secunderabad division.

Though there are charging stations already at Kacheguda and Hyderabad (Nampally) railway stations, it is now planning to setup similar charging stations in free spaces at MMTS stations as well.

The EV charging station which was set up at Kacheguda about two years ago has not been functioning for quite some time. Officials are seeking to hire new contractors and get it running in the next few months. However, the EV station at Hyderabad railway station is currently running successfully with a capacity of charging at least 25 electric vehicles on an average every day.

According to SCR authorities, though initially, Secunderabad railway station was under consideration, due to the developmental works going on at brisk pace in the station premises, they are intending to setup EV stations at Bowenpally.

In the first phase, EV stations are likely to be setup at the MMTS railway stations at Lingampalli, Hitec City, Necklace Road (PVNR Marg), Sanjeeviah Park, Lakadi-ka-pul and Ghatkesar in the year 2023. These would start functioning at the earliest.

On the other hand, the SCR is also planning to make the best use of its vacant lands on the city suburbs and neighbouring districts. As part of this, railway lands that have been lying vacant at Moula Ali, Medchal, Tellapur, Umdanagar, Falaknuma railway stations would be used to setup EV charge points.

Also, the SCR as part of its ‘Green Energy’ initiative is taking up the construction of solar panels on the railway station premises and generating electricity, which is further used by the EV stations to charge vehicles. The EV station at Kacheguda railway station is run with the help of solar energy.

Officials are checking out possibilities to construct similar solar panels either on the roofs or on the tracks of various railway stations across the zone and generate electricity, which could help to run EV stations on the premises and add to the income.