Secunderabad: RPF rescues 48 persons under ‘Operation Dignity’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 04:27 PM

During the year 2024, RPF teams rescued 48 individuals including 31 women who were found to be in dire need of care and protection

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad personnel have rescued 48 individuals under ‘Operation Dignity’ this year until now.

‘Operation Dignity’ focuses on identifying and assisting adults who are in distress, ensuring their safety, and facilitating their access to support services. This initiative is instrumental in providing timely intervention and assistance to individuals at risk on the railway premises.

During the year 2024, RPF teams rescued 48 individuals including 31 women who were found to be in dire need of care and protection. Similarly in 2023, RPF personnel had rescued 104 adults including 71 women under the initiative.

Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad, appreciated the prompt response of RPF teams and said, “Operation Dignity represents more than just a rescue operation, it embodies our core values of compassion, vigilance, and service.”