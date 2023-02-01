Secunderabad RPF rescues 525 children in 2022

The department under the ‘Operation Amanat’ on 1039 occasions retrieved passenger luggage/valuables and restored to the rightful owners.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

The department under the ‘Operation Amanat’ on 1039 occasions retrieved passenger luggage/valuables and restored to the rightful owners.

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force, Secunderabad Division, in the year 2022 rescued 525 children from railway stations in coordination with NGOs and shifted them to rescue home.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF Secunderabad, Debashmita C Banerjee, said the railway protection force is working with different stake holders round-the-clock. “As part of women and child safety, 13 Anti-Human Trafficking Teams are working and initiating action. Compared to previous years there is an increase of 230 cases of detection,” she said.

Also Read Four persons held for cheating in Hyderabad

The RPF Secunderabad under the ‘Operation Amanat’ on 1039 occasions retrieved passenger luggage/valuables and restored to the rightful owners. It includes laptop, cash, luggage bag and mobile phones total worth Rs.2.28 crore.

Similarly, during the year, the RPF seized ganja worth quantity of 1,218 kg valued at Rs.7.84 crore and handed over to authorities concerned. Due to RPF efforts against illegal smuggling, there is a 33 per cent increase in recovery compared to previous year, she added.