Four persons held for cheating in Hyderabad

The police caught Kanhaiah Lal alias Jatin (30), Ramavathar Sharma alias Mohan (24), Bharath Kumar (26) and Rama Kishan Sharma (25), all natives of Rajasthan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Four persons who allegedly took hand loans from businessmen and repaid it with fake currency notes were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team on Wednesday. The police seized cash of Rs. 72.50 lakh from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Kanhaiah Lal alias Jatin (30), Ramavathar Sharma alias Mohan (24), Bharath Kumar (26) and Rama Kishan Sharma (25), all natives of Rajasthan.

Also Read Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad in view of TS Assembly Budget sessions from Friday

Additional CP (crimes) AR Srinivas said the suspects took hand loans from different persons and on pretext of returning the amount, handed over fake currency notes.

‘Kanhaiah was into sliding window business and knew businessmen in the city. They took Rs. 30 lakh from a businessman and Rs. 50 lakh from another. While returning the loan, they handed over locally printed currency notes after packing in packets,” said the official.

P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP Task Force said the gang was conducting dealings with the businessmen for last one year and won over their confidence after taking small amounts as loans and repaying in genuine currency notes earlier.

Both the victims made complaint at Nampally police station following which the police tracked them down.