Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: check timings, ticket cost

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will run for six days a week (except Sunday) on the Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry-Vijayawada-Khammam-Warangal-Secunderabad route.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:51 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam. The train is the eighth Vande Bharat Express introduced by Indian Railways and the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking States.

The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers. It will depart from Secunderabad at 3 pm and reach Vizag at 11:30 pm. The return journey will begin from Vizag at 5:45 am and end at Secunderabad at 2:15 pm.

During the journey, guests can enjoy 360-degree rotation seats, automatic sliding doors, and LED lighting for a calming ambience. Air-conditioners are said to come with automatic temperature adjustments. There is special seating for persons with disabilities.

The coaches also come with emergency talk-back units, through which passengers can connect with the crew during emergencies. CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the train for additional security.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train fares:

AC chair car (CC) from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad:

Vizag to Secunderabad – Rs 1,720

Vizag to Rajahmundry – Rs 625

Vizag to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 960

Vizag to Khammam – Rs 1,115

Vizag to Warangal – Rs 1,310

AC chair car (CC) from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam:

Secunderabad to Vizag – Rs 1,665

Secunderabad to Warangal – Rs 520

Secunderabad to Khammam – Rs 750

Secunderabad to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 905

Secunderabad to Rajahmundry – Rs 1,365

Executive chair car (EC) Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad:

Vizag to Secunderabad – Rs 3,170

Vizag to Rajahmundry – Rs 1,215

Vizag to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 1,825

Vizag to Khammam – Rs 2,130

Vizag to Warangal – Rs 2,540

Executive chair car (EC) Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam:

Secunderabad to Vizag – Rs 3,120

Secunderabad to Warangal – Rs 1,005

Secunderabad to Khammam – Rs 750

Secunderabad to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 1,775

Secunderabad to Rajahmundry – Rs 2,485

Tickets can be booked at the official IRCTC website https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search