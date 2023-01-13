Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express to be inaugurated on Jan 15

The train No. 20833 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat express will leave Visakhapatnam at 05.45 hrs with effect from Jan. 16 to reach Secunderabad on the same day at 14.15 hrs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:00 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Visakhapatnam: The Eighth Vande Bharat express train will be flagged off on January 15 at Secunderabad. The train will run for six days in Week (except Sundays) on Visakhapatnam –Vijayawada- Khammam-Warangal-Secunderabad route.

In the return direction, the train No. 20834 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express will leave Secunderabad at 15.00hrs with effect from Jan. 16 to reach Visakhapatnam at 23.30 hrs on the same day.

Stoppages: Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Composition: 16 Coaches comprising Executive class chair car and Chair car.

However, on the inaugural day, the train No. 02844 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat special will run in open path timings. The Inaugural Vande Bharat special will leave Secunderabad at 10.30 hrs which will reach Visakhapatnam at 20.45 hrs on the same day.

Stoppages of Vande Bharat inaugural Special : Charlapalli, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet , Warangal , Mahbubabad , Dornakal , Khammam ,Madhira , Kondapalli , Vijayawada , Nuzvid , Eluru , Tadepalligudem , Nidadavolu , Rajahmundry , Dwarapudi , Samalkot , Tuni, Anakapalle , Duvvada between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.