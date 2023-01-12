Vande Bharat incident: Three held for stone pelting

RPF examined footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the coaches of Vande Bharat train along the way to the railway yard and detained three persons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: Three persons were arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident on Vande Bharat express train, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Srikanth said here on Thursday.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) examined the footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the coaches of the Vande Bharat train along the way to the railway yard and detained three persons.

Also Read PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat train virtually on Jan 15

A rake of the Vande Bharat express train arrived in the city from Chennai on Wednesday for a trial run.

The stone pelting incident took place while it was being moved to the new coach complex in Kancharapalem on the same night, the police said.

Due to stone pelting a window glass pane was shattered while there was a crack in another window.