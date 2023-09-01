Security in place for G20 Summit; CAPF, NSG assisting in arrangements: Delhi Police

Delhi Police is fully geared up for the G20 Summit and has put in place a comprehensive security arrangement

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is fully geared up for the G20 Summit and has put in place a comprehensive security arrangement focussing on various dimensions ranging from airport security to deployment at venues and anti-terror measures.

At a press conference here, Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security Division) Madhup Kumar Tiwari said the Delhi Police is being assisted by some Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the National Security Guard (NSG) in the arrangements.

“There are various dimensions to security — airport security, carcade management, event venues, anti-terror measures, maintenance of general alert. We have drawn up a comprehensive security plan focussing on these measures,” he said.

Tiwari, however, asserted that these measures have been taken keeping in mind that common people face minimum inconvenience.

As far as venue security arrangements are concerned, a special commissioner of police-rank officers will serve as the commander with deputy commissioner of police-rank officials serving as zonal commanders, he said.

“They will be assisted by joint commissioner-rank officers and additional DCPs. DCP-rank officers will serve as camp commanders of hotels where the delegates will be staying. Special commissioner of police ranked officers will be having groups of hotels under their command,” Tiwari added.

The senior police officer shared that arrangements have been made so that no infiltration, terrorist act or sabotage takes place during the summit.

Noting that the existing manpower of the Delhi Police would not have been sufficient for this, Tiwari said the force is being aided by the NSG for anti-terror measures and some CAPFs, who have assisted by providing vehicles and equipment.

“For specialised measures, we also have the Indian armed forces assisting us. The staff has been provided role-based micro-functional training and made aware of their duties. This has been done through carcade rehearsals, point-wise briefing. The rest of Delhi will be on high alert,” he said.

More than half of Delhi Police will be deployed for the mega event, he added.

Asked if there will be any special uniform for those deployed for the summit, he said, “In order to ensure that there is a uniform look of all the jawans deployed for the summit, there will be a special civilian dress designed for them. We will also be having jawans from districts and police stations.” He, however, ruled out any specific input of threat.

On a question on foreign security agencies and their concerns, the official said, “The responsibility of maintaining or providing security during such events lies with the host country. As far as the concerns of foreign security agencies vis a vis their principles are concerned, they have been addressed in various meetings between them and our central intelligence agencies.” India will host the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the grouping.