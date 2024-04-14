Woman stabbed to death by minor girl over water dispute in Delhi

According to police, the deceased has been identified as a Soni (35).

By ANI Updated On - 14 April 2024, 05:50 PM

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was taken into custody by Delhi police after she allegedly stabbed a woman during a scuffle over a water dispute in Shahdara’s Farsh Bazar in the national capital.

Sharing details, Delhi police said, “A PCR call was received from PS Farsh Bazar regarding a woman being stabbed. The complainant said that his wife had been stabbed and was lying unconscious on the floor.” “When the cops arrived, they found a woman on the floor, with cuts on her hand and stomach. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police added.

“The incident took place after Soni and her husband Satbir had a fight with their neighbours over the filling of water from a common water tap. During the fight, Soni reportedly twisted the hand of their neighbour’s 15-year-old girl. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment,” the police further said.

According to the police, a post-mortem of the deceased was conducted on April 13 and reports are awaited. The accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).Further investigation into the matter is underway.