Security intensified at railway stations following violence at Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:09 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Security at all railway stations in the city was beefed up following violence at Secunderabad railway station on Friday.

Personnel of Armed Reserve and Telangana State Special Police were deployed at important railway stations like Kachiguda, Hyderabad (Nampally), Ghatkesar, Medchal, Lingampally and Falaknuma.

The local police are assisting the Railway Protection Force and the Government railway police. Armed police pickets are deployed at all the railway stations.