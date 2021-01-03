‘See you on the big screen in 2021’: SRK in special New Year message

The 55-year-old actor had shared a nearly three-minute-long video of himself on his social media accounts to convey his greetings to his fans.

New Delhi: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday gave a ray of hope to his fans as he hinted towards bringing a new project to the “big screen” in 2021 in his special New Year address.

Here’s wishing you all a safe, happy and prosperous 2021… pic.twitter.com/COgpPzPEQJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2021

The 55-year-old actor had shared a nearly three-minute-long video of himself on his social media accounts to convey his greetings to his fans.

The video began with the superstar fighting flies and fixing his hair as he is seen seated in his night suit while recording the message.

The ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor began the message by talking about how 2020 has been the “worst of years” for everybody. He then gave his message a spin to talk about how being at “lowest” also leads to good things in life.

“Hi everybody. It is that time of the year again when the old year is on its way out and the new year has entered and I am late in conveying my wishes to you. I am sure 2020 has been the worst of years for everybody. In these awful times, for most it is difficult to find a ray of hope and positivity,” the ‘Raees’ actor said.

“But I have a way of looking at bad days, difficult times, and awful years. I believe when one is at the lowest, at the most bottom-est of their life, the good thing is there is only one way to move – upwards, higher to better places. So, 2020 whatever it has been, is in the past now. 2021 is going to be bigger, better, brighter, and more beautiful,” he added.

Further throwing positive light on what the year 2020 has been, the ‘My Name is Khan’ actor said that he wishes that 2021 brings in “happiness, joy and peace” to everyone.

“2020 has taught us one thing. That real fun is with real people. Your family, your friends, your loved ones and all the friends and enemies you make virtually. Taking sides and fighting online is good fun, time pass but it is not for keeps. So, here’s wishing you all in 2021 a lot of happiness, joy and peace. Do I sound like some cheap greeting card? So, let me add some tax paid cash too,” he said.

“So that your dreams and bills are fulfilled…Go party hard, but not too hard in moderation. Don’t get too drunk, don’t take off your clothes and run on the street, because chances are you’ll get arrested and even worse you will wake up in the morning and realize you have lost your phone and that really sucks,” he added.

The superstar ended the message by stating that he will see everyone on the “big screen in 2021” leading to speculations that he is hinting towards a big release in 2021 which could be his upcoming film ‘Pathan.’

“See you all on the big screen in 2021,” he said as he ended the video message.’Pathan’ is since then trending on Twitter with fans flooding the microblogging website with their excitement around Khan’s new film.

In his lengthy special New Year video, King Khan also shared that he got late in conveying his New Year wishes to fans as he had to shoot and edit the video on his own as his team was not available.