Seerat Kapoor ups the hotness quotient with her sultry pictures

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:01 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: Seerat Kapoor, known for her sensuous beauty and flawless skin, has won many hearts with her acting skills. A lethal combination of hotness and grace, Seerat has a created niche impact in the minds of the audience.

The actor took to her social media and dropped sensuous pictures of herself, which are setting the internet ablaze. She sure knows exactly how to turn the heat up! With her gorgeous misty mirror pictures, the diva has made waves on the internet.

Seerat opted for a silk bathrobe which flaunted her toned figure effortlessly with a lace inner in a deep v neckline. In the latest pictures, Seerat makes a sultry expression while toying with her locks, and looks ravishing in the bathing suit.

With the seductive photos, Seerat is definitely upping the sexiness factor. Seerat looks stunning in this shot and with minimal makeup. Her glossy lips and added pink eye glitter in the eyes complement her alluring ensemble.

“It’s all about haircare,” she captioned the post. Clearly, this isn’t the first time Seerat has made fans drool over her steamy pictures!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@iamseeratkapoor)

On the professional front, fans are eagerly anticipating Seerat Kapoor’s Bollywood debut in ‘Maarrich’, with renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah and the handsome Tusshar Kapoor.

