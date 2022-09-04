Segregate your time in a constructive way

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Time is one factor that is key to success in any competitive examination and could make or mar the outcome in final analysis. As the clock ticks away and hours turn into days and weeks and then into months, available time till sitting down to answer a question paper just keeps slipping away.

That’s where time management is very essential as you plan your preparation. It is always better to have a clear assessment as to how many days are available till the exam date, segregate it into various activities with a chunk of it earmarked for preparation. Let not a moment go wasted and try to make the most of every hour or day to push yourself into better preparation.

Preparing to start preparation itself entails spending some time in planning. From narrowing down the subjects, topics and content that needs to be focused to collecting the material and actually starting to pore through them is time consuming.

Divide your time patterns, earmark adequate time for daily needs, and see for yourself as to much time is actually available for preparations and make the most of it.

Do cut down on non-essentials and see if you can reduce the number of hours that are spent on OTT platforms to catch your favourite series, spending time with friends and family and so on. No need to do away with all these and push yourselves into a seclusion, but chop off slices of time spent on them and add those hours to prepare better. After all, it is a time bound exercise and a few months of little cloistering does no harm.

Even as you get immersed in the world of formulae, calculations, rudiments of sciences and ever changing current affairs, there should be some time to sit back, ruminate and relax. So have time for evening walks, a sip of tea at your favourite bandi, little bit of television and a little bit of time for small talks.