Seizures across Hyderabad touch Rs 37.23 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: Ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was brought into effect, cash and other items to the tune of Rs 37.23 crore have been seized by the special flying squads and police in Hyderabad district.

At multiple locations in Hyderabad and even in areas falling under the neighbouring police commissionerates of Rachakonda and Cyberabad, the police are conducting vehicle checking at regular intervals during day and night to nab those shifting or carrying unaccounted cash in their vehicles.

The police are also keeping a close watch on the spots where they suspect political parties could store liquor, sarees, gold and other articles meant to be distributed to influence the voters. The seized cash amount is being handed over to the Income Tax authorities.

In addition to cash seizures, authorities are also keeping a close watch on retail opening and closing stock of alcohol in the city. As of Saturday, 5,397.34 bulk litres of alcohol was seized.

A total of 247 FIRs and 444 cases were registered under CrPC. While 1,215 persons are bound under preventive sections, 558 non-bailable warrants were executed leaving 1,765 pending.

A total of 11 MCC violation cases were also registered in the city. Of them, nine cases were related to unauthorised public meetings, one for attempting to woo the voters, along with one other case.

Authorities are also taking measures to curb unauthorised campaign material like posters and wall writings across the city. While 72,704 defacements were removed from public properties, a total of 19,840 were removed from private spaces. Following the poll code, 4,316 licensed arms were also deposited.