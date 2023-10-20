Hyderabad: Senior government official loses Rs 7 Lakh to Cyber Fraudsters in Chief Minister’s Office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters made away with Rs. 7 lakh from the bank account of a senior government official working in the Chief Minister’s office.

The cyber fraud victim D Sridhar, who works as OSD in CMO, had searched for customer care numbers of a bank recently in an online search engine. On finding a number, he contacted and spoke to a person who claimed to be an executive of the bank and assured to help him to tide over with his problem.

On October 15, he found Rs.7 lakh debited from his bank account and immediately complained on cyber crime helpline 1930. Transaction of an amount of Rs. 3 lakh was stopped while the remaining amount was successfully transferred by the fraudsters.

On a complaint, the cyber crime police registered a case and are investigating.