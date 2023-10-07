Selena Gomez radiates elegance in Rahul Mishra’s purple creation

Recently, Selena graced the Rare Impact Fund Gala in a stunning purple ensemble designed by Rahul Mishra.

Los Angeles: Ace designer Rahul Mishra is putting Indian textiles and craftsmanship on the global map through his designs. International artistes such as Zendaya and Gigi Hadid have worn his ensembles on several occasions. And now singer-actor Selena Gomez has turned his muse.

Selena chose a custom-made amethyst purple ‘Iris’ dress from Rahul Mishra’s Couture Fall 2023 collection.

Describing her outfit, Rahul Mishra took to Instagram and wrote, “Selena Gomez @selenagomez wears the custom hand embroidered ‘Iris’ dress in Amethyst purple from Rahul Mishra Couture. The look aims to imitate the petals of an Iris flower through intricate hand embroidery. The design originates in our Couture Fall 2023 collection, ‘We, The People’ that is an ode to our fashion workers who articulate the looks at our atelier. The dress features a motif of our tailor, Munir Ahmed, who has been an essential part of our team for over a decade.”

Fashion lovers literally were excited to see Selena in Rahul Mishra’s outfit.

“Moment[?],” actor Bhumi Pednekar commented.

“OMG ! This is epic literally I just can’t and and I loveeee your work the most because you really showcase the hardwork on the dress itself which is mind blowing to see always. Huge respect for you,” an Instagram user wrote.

Take a look at pictures and videos of Selena in the dress designed by Rahul Mishra.





Recently Chinese singer-songwriter, Curley Gao, also donned a Rahul Mishra design while attending the Weibo Music Awards in China.

She wore a “hand embroidered Lavender ‘Sunderbans’ concept saree gown, paired with coordinating feather bralette from our Couture Fall 2023 collection, We, The People.”





Rahul Mishra recently unveiled the debut collection of his new luxury label, AFEW, in Paris.