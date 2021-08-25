Selena Gomez returns to the small screen

Actor Selena Gomez clarified on coming back to Television screen and said she is beyond proud for working for the Disney Channel. The actor was a star of children’s fantasy comedy Wizards of Waverly Place in which she played a teenaged witch Alex Russo for more than five years.

Rumours have been going around about her coming back to Television and Gomez gave clarity about it saying, “I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know what I was doing”.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, she and her Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin set the record straight, confirming that the comment was indeed made in jest.

When asked if she had any reluctance over returning to television, Gomez said: “No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do. And by the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.”

Martin added: “I have to jump in because I was there when Selena said that [at the TCA] and it was said in the most light-hearted, funny, jokey way.”

Gomez went on to say that she was well taken care of on the set of Wizards of Waverley Place, with particular praise going to her parents for keeping her safe in the early days of her career.

The former child star takes on her first regular television role since Wizards of Waverley Place in Disney Plus original Only Murders in the Building, which drops its first two episodes at the end of the month.

