Selena Gomez to play Linda Ronstadt in biopic, David O Russell to direct

According to Variety, James Keach and Ronstadt's longtime manager, John Boylan, are co-producing the biopic.

By PTI Published Date - 14 January 2024, 01:32 PM

Photo: AFP

Los Angeles: Selena Gomez is set to essay the role of singer Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic based on her 2013 memoir titled “Simple Dreams”.

David O Russell, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker and writer known for “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook”, is attached to direct the upcoming film.

Ronstadt is a multiple Grammy winning artiste in the rock, country and Latin music space found success with albums like ‘Heart Like a Wheel’, ‘Prisoner in Disguise’ and ‘Simple Dreams’, among many others. She retired in 2011 following a progressive supranuclear palsy.

Gomez, also a singer, will next star in the fourth season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”.