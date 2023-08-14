Self-regulation of television channels must be effective: Supreme Court

Supreme court noted that the quantum of penalty set many years ago has not been increased since then. The court noted the quantum of the penalty was not increased since 2008. The court said that the fine should be in proportion to the profiles earned by the channel from that show.

By ANI Published Date - 05:58 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that the self-regulation of television channels should be effective. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud made these remarks when it was hearing a plea challenging Bombay High Court.

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has filed an appeal against the Bombay High Court order that contained adverse observations over the self-regulation of TV channels.

The court asked the NBA counsel to submit suggestions to strengthen the self-regulatory mechanism.

“The self-regulatory mechanism has to be effective,” the court said while issuing notice on the petition and asked the respondents to file counter affidavit. The court also indicated that it will issue guidelines on the issue.

The court also asked NBSA to seek suggestions from retired judges -Justices Sikri and Justice Raveendran.