Action being taken against social media post falsely quoting CJI Chandrachud, says SC

SC said that action was being taken by the law enforcement authorities against a social media post using a file photograph of Chief Justice of India

By IANS Published Date - 05:30 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that action was being taken by the law enforcement authorities against a social media post using a file photograph of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and falsely quoting him to provoke public for protest against the authorities.

The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post, said the press note released by the Public Relations Office of the Supreme Court.

Appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities, it added .