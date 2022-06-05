Selfie with lauki is trending on twitter, here’s why

Published Date - 07:34 PM, Sun - 5 June 22



Hyderabad: Adding to the list of all the unexpected hashtags that trended on Twitter, is #selfiewithlauki. If you are wondering why Twitterati are showering love on this green vegetable all of a sudden, well, the answer is just in one word – Panchayat.

The recently released season two of Panchayat, a much-loved Amazon Prime web series is the reason why people are sharing their selfies with ‘lauki’ aka ‘bottle gourd’. A character in this web series, Pradhan Ji, apparently loves ‘lauki’ to the core.

Calling the fans to share their selfies with bottle gourd, the cast of ‘Panchayat’ has shot a promo which was uploaded on Amazon Prime Video’s Twitter handle, and there is where this now trending hashtag was picked up from.

In the now widely shared promo, one of the characters, Prahlad can be seen saying that lauki grown at Pradhan Ji’s farm is now famous not only in Phulera but in the whole world.

Hopping on to the trend, Indian Cricketer, Yuzvender Chahal shared his picture with the vegetable on Instagram. His style of holding the bottle gourd as though he was holding a bat, has left social media users in splits.

Taking it a little further, social media entrepreneur, Ranveer Allahbadia, seems to have done a professional photo shoot wearing a proper suit with the lauki. What’s even more amusing is that he held the vegetable as carefully as one would hold a newborn baby.

Panchayat is a comedy-drama web series created by The Viral Fever for Amazon Prime Video. The series is scripted by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Jitendra Kumar plays the role of an engineering graduate who joins as a Panchayat Secretary in a remote village Phulera.