| Seminar On Study Abroad By Y Axis At Malla Reddy University On Dec 20

Seminar on study abroad by Y-Axis at Malla Reddy University on Dec 20

The theme of the seminar is “Turning Point, Study abroad: Preparing for Global Careers ”, which will give insights on various aspects of overseas education.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:51 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

file photo

Hyderabad: Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today (TT) and Namasthe Telangana (NT) is organizing a seminar on Study Abroad at Malla Reddy University, Dulapally, Hyderabad from 11 am on Tuesday.

The theme of the seminar is “Turning Point, Study abroad: Preparing for Global Careers ”, which will give insights on various aspects of overseas education.

Also Read Early planning key, students heading abroad told

As part of the seminar, Faizul Hassan, assistant vice president, Y–Axis coaching will share his views on pursuing education abroad with the students of School of Engineering, MRUH.

On the occasion, students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-axis at the seminar. The president of Malla Reddy University, Dr. Ch Bhadra Reddy, Vice Chancellor Dr.VSK Reddy , Registrar, Dr M Anjaneyulu and Director, Training and Career Guidance (TCG) RK Venkat will part of the seminar.