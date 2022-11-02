Senior scribe from Godavarikhani, Pittala Rajender, dies

Peddapalli: Senior scribe from Ramagundam coal belt area, Pittala Rajender (68) died of ill-health on Tuesday night. Rajender, who was suffering with various health problems, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

A native of Veenavanka of Karimnagar district, Rajender migrated to Godavarikhani and established a school named Sri Rama Vidhyalayam in Vidhyanagar.

While running the school, he also worked as a reporter for various newspapers such as Udayam, Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi. Rajender, who used to take an active part in journalist union activities, was one of the founder members of Godavarikhani press club.

After getting a government teacher job, he stayed away from the journalist field. He retired as headmaster.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter. The final rites will be held in Veenavanka.