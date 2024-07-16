Telangana: Two killed in road accident in Peddapalli

The incident occurred when a tractor and a four wheeler trolley collided with each other in Dharmaram mandal early on Tuesday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 06:31 PM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: Two persons were killed and one was injured in a road accident that took place on the outskirts of Mallapur of Dharmaram mandal early on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when a tractor and a four wheeler trolley collided with each other. Two persons traveling on the tractor died. While Somidi Abhishek (22) died on the spot, the tractor driver Chikatla Mahesh (30) breathed his last while being shifted to hospital.

Another person Thandra Rajashekhar sustained injuries. All of them were from Arnakonda village.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mahesh’s father Pochaiah, police registered a case on trolley driver Thrupti Raju from NRT Nagar in Mancherial.