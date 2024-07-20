Continuous rainfall disturbs normal life in erstwhile Karimnagar

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. Water bodies including tanks, ponds and rivulets have started receiving flood water.

Karimnagar: Continuous rainfall disturbed normal life in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. People have been confined to houses following the showers since Friday night.

A temporary road laid in Hanumajipet vagu in Vemulawada rural mandal was washed away as water levels in the rivulet rose due to the continuous rainfall. Road connectivity between Vemulawada and other villages was also affected.

On the other hand, coal production in the opencast coal mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the district came to standstill as water entered the mines. Singareni authorities are pumping out the water by arranging motors.